WWE Legend Ric Flair to Face Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal in Final Match

Ric Flair will team with Andrade El Idolo in his farewell match to wrestle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on July 31.

Andrade is married to Flair's daughter, WWE star Charlotte Flair.

Flair has history with both Jarrett and Lethal.

Jarrett had a storyline with Flair and the Four Horsemen in WCW and briefly teased joining the group. Lethal has been training with the Hall of Famer in preparation for this month's event, and they crossed paths in Impact Wrestling.

Fans have been left to wonder about the identity of Flair's opponent(s) in the buildup to Starrcast V.

Ricky Steamboat, one of his greatest rivals, said he was presented with the idea and declined. A rumored match involving FTR and The Rock 'n' Roll Express also came to nothing.

By making this a tag team affair, Andrade and Lethal can do the heavy lifting in the ring and allow Flair to play the hits while limiting his physical involvement.

Still, that's likely to do little to silence those who are questioning why a 73-year-old Ric Flair needs to step inside the squared circle one more time.

Beyond his age, The Nature Boy survived a significant medical scare in 2017 that resulted from his many years of alcohol use. He attempted to downplay any health concerns by telling reporters in June he won't take his blood thinners prior to the match and will simply plug his pacemaker back in if it stops working.

The comments may have had the opposite of their intended effect.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer reported Monday that Flair has a foot injury, too.