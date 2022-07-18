Cameron Smith Reportedly Nearing Contract Join LIV Golf After British Open Win

David Cannon/Getty Images

World No. 2 golfer Cameron Smith is coming off a victory at The Open Championship this past weekend, and it appears that he's gearing up for a change of scenery.

According to TMZ Sports, Smith is "closing in" on a deal to join LIV Golf, which would make him the latest star to jump from the PGA Tour in favor of the Saudi Arabia-backed organization.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

