Frankie Edgar Wants UFC Retirement Fight vs. Dominick Cruz at MSG in November

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Frankie Edgar is looking to fight one more time before hanging up the gloves.

The former UFC lightweight champion told ESPN's Brett Okamoto he requested UFC to book him a bout at the bantamweight limit in a potential November event at Madison Square Garden, after which he plans to retire:

"I've been kicking the idea of retirement around since my last fight. The last two fights obviously didn't go the way I wanted them to. If I'm being honest, I would fight forever — but that's kind of selfish to my family and the people that care about me. I need to announce my retirement so I can have a retirement fight and sail off into the sunset."

The 40-year-old also identified Dominick Cruz as his ideal opponent.

During Edgar's reign as the lightweight champion, which spanned from April 2010 to February 2012, Cruz was the king of the bantamweight division and enjoying the first of his two title runs.

Cruz is scheduled to fight Marlon Vera on Aug. 13, so a fall date with Edgar will be tricky to pull off.

Whether it's against Cruz or somebody else, Edgar deserves the opportunity to have a farewell fight given his standing within MMA.