Juan Soto Rumors: Alex Rodriguez, Max Scherzer Salaries Cited in Nats Contract Talks

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto and agent Scott Boras reportedly have high expectations for the outfielder's next contract.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Boras asked the Nationals for a deal with an average annual salary comparable to the $43.3 million that Max Scherzer received from the New York Mets.

Soto reportedly rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract that would have been the largest total payout in baseball history, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. However, the $29.33 million average would be only 20th in MLB history.

Boras also reportedly referenced the 10-year, $252 million contract Alex Rodriguez signed with the Texas Rangers in 2000 as a comparison. Not only was this the highest-ever deal at the time, it doubled the U.S. sports record for largest total payout and the $25.2 million average salary was 40 percent higher than the previous high of $15 million.

