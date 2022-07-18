NBA Rumors: LaMelo Ball Changes Hornets Jersey Number to No. 2 from No. 1

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball is making good on his promise to never wear No. 2 again.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Ball has officially changed his number to No. 1 for the 2022-23 season. The Charlotte Hornets star wore No. 2 in each of his first two NBA seasons.

Ball previously said he planned to make the switch back to No. 1, the number he wore throughout his pre-NBA basketball life.

"It's supposed to [happen]," Ball told reporters in April. "I ain't supposed to wear two ever again in my life. If I see a two, ah man, I don't know what I'm going to do, I ain't going to lie to you. I just ain't never been two. It's just weird for me. It just don't feel like you playing, for real. Like, I don't know who this is. I don't know who No. 2 is. I know my brother, that's it. No other No. 2s."

