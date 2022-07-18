AC Milan's Tiemoue Bakayoko Searched by Police on Video amid Shooting Investigation

Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was searched and held at gunpoint on July 3 by Milan police, who were investigating a shooting. Video of the incident made its way to social media Monday.

Milan police said in a statement: "With reference to the video released today, related to a police check carried out against the Milan player Tiemoue Bakayoko, we underline that the check—occurred during an operation whose context justified the adoption of the highest security measures, also for self-protection purposes—was carried out in a manner that was absolutely consistent with the situation of danger. Once the person was identified and his being unrelated to the facts had been clarified, the police duties resumed regularly, without any kind of complaint on behalf of the person involved."

The Milan Police added that the situation was a "misunderstanding" but said its officers handled the situation according to procedure.