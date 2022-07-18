Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan Agree to 1-Year Contract Extension

Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is sticking with AC Milan.

The Italian club announced on Monday that the star striker has signed a one-year contract extension to remain in Milan.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

