X

Cody Rhodes Offers to Help Woman Who Bought Fake WWE Tickets

Doric SamJuly 17, 2022

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has offered to help a woman who fell victim to a scam that caused her to buy fake tickets to a wrestling event.

Karen Trotter of Tennessee told News Channel 5's Olivia Michael that she attempted to buy her son tickets to a show, but she was duped into buying $250 worth of eBay gift cards instead.

Upon learning of the story, Rhodes reached out to Michael seeking to track down Trotter so he can "set her up with something":

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes

Anybody got eyes on Karen? <a href="https://twitter.com/oliviammichael?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@oliviammichael</a> <br><br>I think I can set her up with something ♥️ <a href="https://t.co/GV6cwOOmj2">https://t.co/GV6cwOOmj2</a>

Trotter, whose son uses a wheelchair, said the most difficult part of the situation was having to explain to him that his dream of going to a WWE event was robbed from him because of a scam. Now, it looks like Rhodes will help her fulfill her original promise.

Rhodes is currently out of action after undergoing surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. His recovery is expected to take at least nine months.

Video Play Button
✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.