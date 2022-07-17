Cody Rhodes Offers to Help Woman Who Bought Fake WWE Tickets

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has offered to help a woman who fell victim to a scam that caused her to buy fake tickets to a wrestling event.

Karen Trotter of Tennessee told News Channel 5's Olivia Michael that she attempted to buy her son tickets to a show, but she was duped into buying $250 worth of eBay gift cards instead.

Upon learning of the story, Rhodes reached out to Michael seeking to track down Trotter so he can "set her up with something":

Trotter, whose son uses a wheelchair, said the most difficult part of the situation was having to explain to him that his dream of going to a WWE event was robbed from him because of a scam. Now, it looks like Rhodes will help her fulfill her original promise.

Rhodes is currently out of action after undergoing surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. His recovery is expected to take at least nine months.