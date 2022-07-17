Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Yankees, Mets to Explore Possible Deals for Nationals Star

Brett Davis/Getty Images

Both the New York Yankees and New York Mets will reportedly "look into a trade" for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Soto reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nats worth $440 million over 15 years, which will cause the team to "entertain trade offers" ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Heyman listed eight possible landing spots for Soto, including the Mets, Yankees, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers, although a lofty asking price could make it difficult to work out a trade.

"It's going to be like Kevin Durant," a top decision-maker with a rival team told Heyman.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported it would take "the biggest trade package ever" to land Soto.

The outfielder is only 23 years old and is already one of the most accomplished hitters in baseball. He was a key part of helping the Nationals win the World Series in 2019, won a batting title in 2020 with a .351 average and then finished second in MVP voting in 2021.

Even in a relatively down year in 2022, Soto has 20 home runs and a .901 OPS that ranks ninth in the majors, enough to earn his second straight All-Star selection.

His eighth-inning home run Sunday against the Atlanta Braves was the 118th of his career.

Considering he cannot become a free agent until after the 2024 season, Soto is one of the most valuable players in all of baseball.

An acquiring team might be concerned about affording Soto's next contract considering what he already turned down. Even the next two years in arbitration could get expensive after he agreed to a $17.1 million contract in 2022.

The Mets and Yankees might be among the few teams that could afford it, however, currently ranking second and third respectively in total payroll.

Even if Soto isn't moved before the deadline, it could be something for both teams to look into next offseason.