Florida QB Anthony Richardson Says He'll Stop Using 'AR-15' Nickname

Florida QB Anthony Richardson Says He'll Stop Using 'AR-15' NicknameJuly 17, 2022
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson wrote Sunday that he will no longer be using the "AR-15" nickname and branding because of the wave of mass shootings in the United States.
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
JUST IN: Florida QB <a href="https://twitter.com/GVOaant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GVOaant</a> has posted on his web page that he is no longer using the nickname “AR-15” to distance himself from the assault rifle. <a href="https://t.co/6iQzkMMn7x">pic.twitter.com/6iQzkMMn7x</a>
The AR-15 and other semi-automatic rifle types were used in "at least six of the 14 mass shootings this year in which four or more victims died, according to the Gun Violence Archive," per Ashley R. Williams of USA Today.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
