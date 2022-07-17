Florida QB Anthony Richardson Says He'll Stop Using 'AR-15' Nickname

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson wrote Sunday that he will no longer be using the "AR-15" nickname and branding because of the wave of mass shootings in the United States.

The AR-15 and other semi-automatic rifle types were used in "at least six of the 14 mass shootings this year in which four or more victims died, according to the Gun Violence Archive," per Ashley R. Williams of USA Today.

