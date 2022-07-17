Dana White Says Fighters Aren't Held Hostage; Nate Diaz Says UFC Offered Him 0 Fights

Christian Petersen

Nate Diaz said he's been offered zero fights from UFC in the last nine months in a response to UFC president Dana White:

Diaz had previously complained that UFC is holding him back as he remains under contract without the opportunity to do anything outside of the organization. He asked for his release from UFC in March.

"When isn’t Nate Diaz saying something crazy?" White said Saturday night after UFC Long Island. "I've said this a million times and I’ll say it again—we can't hold guys hostage. It's not possible.

"I owe you three fights a year. If I don't fight you three times a year, I have to pay you. How could I hold him hostage?"

Diaz, 37, was a title contender earlier in his career and headlined multiple pay-per-view events, but he has seen little action in recent years. He's competed in just three matches since 2016 and hasn't seen the Octagon since his June 2021 loss to Leon Edwards.

According to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Diaz hasn't been offered a fight in 2022 and UFC has until October to create a bout for the veteran.