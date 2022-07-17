Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Padres Want to Pair Nationals Star with Fernando Tatis Jr.

Brett Davis/Getty Images

Juan Soto is available for trade after rejecting a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Washington Nationals, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, and at least one team is dreaming of possibly acquiring the superstar.

The San Diego Padres are interested in pairing Soto with star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

"An early favorite for Soto just might be the San Diego Padres, the former 'small' market team that’s been full of surprises and thrills the past few years under GM A.J. Preller, a young man who knows the game and loves a gamble," Heyman wrote.

The 23-year-old slugger will cost a huge package of prospects, draft picks and other pieces. Any team that wants him must also be open to the idea of potentially giving him a $500 million contract extension.

San Diego already has some pretty hefty contracts to pay and the fifth-highest payroll in baseball, according to Spotrac.

The team's two highest-paid players are Tatis, who is on a 14-year, $340 million deal, and Machado, who is on a 10-year, $300 million deal. Hosmer, meanwhile, is on an eight-year, $144 million deal, and Yu Darvish is on a six-year, $126 million contract.

Still, it's no surprise the Padres are at least thinking about the possibility of acquiring Soto.

The Dominican is one of the best players in the game and has a long, bright future ahead of him. He is a two-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, a batting title winner and a World Series winner.

This season, he's slashing .247/.405/.490 with 19 home runs, 42 RBI and five stolen bases in 89 games.

In addition, the Padres have never been shy about acquiring star players to help them in their pursuit of a World Series title. They've done so in the past by signing Eric Hosmer, Manny Machado, Mike Clevinger and many more.

San Diego is currently second in the NL West with a 51-41 record, 9.5 games behind the first-place Dodgers. Having Tatis return from injury and adding Soto to the lineup could help the club close that gap.

However, Soto is under team control through the 2024 campaign with two more seasons of arbitration eligibility, so the Nationals don't need to trade him this year if they don't get an offer they believe is worthy.

So, it could be a long wait until we see Soto moved unless the Padres, or another club, comes up with the right package.