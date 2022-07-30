Red Sox News: Trevor Story's Wrist Injury Diagnosed as Hairline Fracture

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story will be shut down from swinging for at least 10 days after being diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his wrist.

The injury occurred when Story was hit by a pitch on his right hand in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 12.

The two-time All-Star dealt with various injuries throughout his six years with the Colorado Rockies, but the 29-year-old has been mostly healthy in his first season with the Red Sox after signing a six-year, $140 million deal with the club.

Losing Story for any amount a time is a blow for the Red Sox. He's hitting .221/.289/.423 with 15 home runs, 58 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 81 games this season.

In recent days, Yolmer Sanchez has been given increased playing time.

Jeter Downs, Boston's fifth-best prospect who was acquired in the February 2020 deal that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, could also be an option at second base with Story out. However, the 24-year-old was optioned Saturday to make room for Christian Arroyo.

The Red Sox sit in last place in the AL East with a 50-51 record, 18 games behind the first-place New York Yankees.