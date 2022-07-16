4-Star LB Troy Bowles, Son of Bucs HC Todd Bowles, Commits to Georgia

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Four-star linebacker Troy Bowles, who is ranked second at his position and 44th overall on 247Sports' class of 2023 composite high school football prospect rankings, announced his commitment to play college ball for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The 6'1", 205-pound Bowles is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. The younger Bowles plays high school ball at Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida.

Jesuit has been phenomenal with Bowles patrolling the linebacker spot. The team has gone 29-1 in the last two seasons, including 15-0 in 2021 en route to Florida’s 6A title. He won MaxPreps Junior All-American second-team honors last year.

In addition, Bowles participates in basketball and track and field at Jesuit.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports provided a glowing scouting report and projected him as a future Day 2 pick in the NFL draft. His report, from Feb. 2022, read in part:

"One of the more complete three-down linebacker prospects to come out of Florida recently given his ability to not only take on blocks and blitz, but also cover tight ends and running backs. Has done nothing but produce since he was a freshman at one of the Sunshine State’s more tradition-rich high school programs totaling over 250 tackles, 12 sacks and 5 interceptions his first three years on varsity. Intelligent player that has a good feel for what’s going on around him..."

Per 247Sports, Bowles had 41 offers and made visits to UGA, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Bowles is highly thought of around the ranking industry. Rivals has him 85th overall, and ESPN puts him at No. 26.

Now the high-potential prospect has settled on the Bulldogs, who have created a rich defensive tradition. The Bulldogs allowed the fewest points per game last year and also landed five defensive players in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Bowles could very well add his name to that long lineage of defensive stars when he steps foot on campus in Athens, which now features 247Sports' sixth-ranked class of 2023.