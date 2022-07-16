Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal Replaces Injured Jose Altuve on 2022 AL All-Star Team

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal will take the Houston Astros' Jose Altuve's place in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game.

Espinal, who is headed to the Midsummer Classic for the first time, sports a .271 batting average with six home runs and 37 RBI.

Altuve is day-to-day with a left leg contusion after he was hit by a pitch Thursday. He was slated to start the game, which is set for Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium.

The Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, who was named as a reserve, will start at second.

Numerous All-Stars will not play because of injuries, including Blue Jays center fielder George Springer, Astros designated hitter-left fielder Yordan Alvarez and Philadelphia Phillies DH Bryce Harper.

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, Boston Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez and Miami Marlins first baseman-DH Garrett Cooper had already been named as replacements.

The AL has won 20 of the last 24 All-Star Games, including the last eight, to take a 46-43-2 lead over the NL.

AL East players compose a big chunk of this year's AL team. Two of Espinal's teammates (catcher Alejandro Kirk and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) will start, and staff ace Alek Manoah is also headed to L.A.

The first-place New York Yankees have six All-Stars, including two starters in outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.