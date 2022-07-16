The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ABC 3

1 of 7

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

It wasn't the way Rodriguez intended to state his case.

The third-ranked fighter at 145 pounds had won eight of 11 bouts in the UFC and had gone a competitive 25 minutes with Holloway in his last appearance. Clearly defeating the No. 2 fighter in the weight class would have elevated him into a title fight opportunity.

He got the victory but not the clarity.

The Mexico-based veteran had his hand raised as a TKO winner at 4:11 of the first round. Ortega was unable to continue after suffering an apparent right shoulder injury during a non-submission tie-up on the mat.

"I think it was a very tight fight, and I already told him we can run it back any time," Rodriguez said. "I prefer to win. But it's part of the game."

The two men, who had spent time as training partners and actually shook hands and embraced before the fight, were competitive through the initial four minutes as Rodriguez scored with sharp strikes and Ortega succeeded in getting the fight close along the fence.

The former title challenger scored a takedown on a double-leg try and was engaged with Rodriguez during the subsequent scramble when he stood and pulled his right arm out of his foe's grasp. He then immediately went to the ground in pain.

Referee Keith Peterson waved things off, and Ortega said the injury might be severe enough to require a third surgery on a shoulder in which he tore the labrum in 2016 and missed 12 months.

"I was not in submission danger. I felt good," he said. "And then I was like, 'Oh si-t, what the hell was that?' That's obviously not the way I want it to go. I want both of us to leave it all in here. And I know we would have."