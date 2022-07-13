Report: Drew Brees Eyed by Amazon for 'QBs Only' Thursday Night Football Megacast

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Legendary quarterback and former NBC Sports analyst Drew Brees reportedly could have a new broadcast home this fall.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Brees is "being eyed" by Amazon Prime Video to be one of the members of a "Quarterbacks Only" megacast of Thursday Night Football.

McCarthy added that "nothing is finalized" and the QBs-only telecast is just one of "multiple ideas" under consideration at the moment.

Brees spent just one season as NFL and college football analyst for NBC. The two sides mutually parted ways in May. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that NBC had "soured" on Brees' potential after initially viewing him as a potential successor to Sunday Night Football lead analyst Cris Collinsworth.

Joining an alternate telecast would give Brees the chance to ease his way back into television after his first go-around was viewed as underwhelming. But he also still has the option to become a game analyst for Fox Sports after Troy Aikman's departure to ESPN for Monday Night Football.

Legendary announcer Al Michaels will be joined by Kirk Herbstreit on the main broadcast of TNF. The tentative plan for the QBs-only simulcast reportedly is for it to run for 4-6 weeks. McCarthy stated that there could be up to three different megacasts for 4-6 games throughout the regular season.

However, Amazon is reportedly trying to coax Pat McAfee into hosting his own alternate telecast as well. Per McCarthy, the company sees the former Indianapolis Colts punter as "the kind of talent who can attract top-notch guests a la ESPN2’s ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning." The plans for other megacasts apparently won't move forward until a decision is made by McAfee.

Amazon Prime's exclusive coverage of TNF will begin Sept. 15. The current coverage team includes Charissa Thompson, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.