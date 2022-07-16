Red Sox's Trevor Story Placed on IL with Wrist Injury; Connor Wong Recalled

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is going into the All-Star break on the injured list.

The team announced on Saturday that Story has been placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 13, with a right hand contusion.

Catcher Connor Wong has been recalled from Triple-A to take Story's spot on the 26-man roster. The 26-year-old is hitting .266/.336/.408 with six homers and 22 RBI in 60 games for the Worcester Red Sox.

Story has been able to avoid significant injuries thus far in his debut season with the Red Sox. However, he left the team's July 12 game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning with a wrist injury after the ball hit him on a swing.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game that Story was going to have X-rays to determine the extent of the damage, which came back negative.

This has been a disappointing season for Story so far. The two-time All-Star signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox in March. He spent the first six years of his career with the Colorado Rockies.

In 81 games, Story has a .221/.289/.423 slash line with 15 homers, 58 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He's at least started to hit for power after a slow start, slugging .503 since May 16.

The Red Sox have also overcome a slow start to put themselves in the thick of the American League wild-card race. Since falling nine games under .500 on May 8 (10-19), they are 38-24 in their past 62 games.

Because of how dominant the New York Yankees have been all season, the Red Sox will likely be relegated to fighting for a wild-card spot down the stretch.

Story's absence will open the door for Jeter Downs to get regular playing time at second base. Downs has hit .158/.190/.158 in just 19 at-bats in 2022.