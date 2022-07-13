WWE Rumors on John Cena-WrestleMania, Women's Tag Titles; Mick Foley Signs Contract

Source: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

John Cena Not Yet Booked for WrestleMania

Despite his recent appearance on Raw to celebrate his 20 years in WWE, John Cena doesn't currently have a match on the books.

As things stand, it's unclear when that might change.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of ThirstyForNews.com), Vince McMahon recently rescheduled a trip to Vancouver where it was thought he was going to meet with Cena.

Cena's HBO Max series Peacemaker films in Vancouver, but Sapp noted the second season isn't set to start filming "for quite a while."

According to Sapp, there were "rumblings" that McMahon's trip was going to be part of WWE's attempt to confirm Cena for an appearance at WrestleMania 39.

Cena said in his promo on the June 27 episode of Raw that he didn't know when he would be back in the ring. There were several teases leading up to and during the show that a program with Theory was being set up.

It was assumed that Cena's appearance on Raw would lead to a match at SummerSlam on July 30. Instead, there remains a lot of speculation about when the 16-time world champion will wrestle again.

Luckily there is still plenty of time before WWE has to figure out the WrestleMania card. The event is taking place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1 and 2.

Update on WWE Women's Tag Titles

Nearly two months after WWE announced the women's tag team championships were vacated following Sasha Banks and Naomi's walk-out during the May 16 episode of Raw, there remain no plans to do anything with the belts.

Per Sapp (h/t Ross Berman of Wrestling Inc.), the women's roster hasn't heard anything related to the previously announced tag team tournament to determine new champions.

Banks and Naomi won the titles in a Fatal 4 Way tag match on night two of WrestleMania 38.

WWE issued a statement during the May 16 episode of Raw that Banks and Naomi walked out after leaving the tag belts on the desk of John Laurinaitis, WWE head of talent relations.

The duo were scheduled to compete in a six-pack challenge to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw women's title at Hell in a Cell. Naomi was scheduled to win and challenge Bianca Belair.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted an angle was expected to take place to set up a Banks-Ronda Rousey bout for the SmackDown women's title at Hell in a Cell prior to the Boss' decision to walk out.

WWE announced the women's tag team title tournament to crown new champion on the May 20 episode of SmackDown.

Since that announcement, there has been no mention of the women's tag titles on WWE television. There hasn't been a women's tag team match on a premium live event since the four-way at WrestleMania.

Banks and Naomi's status with WWE remain up in the air. Johnson reported on July 7 that both women have been removed from the company's internal roster, but there hasn't been any official confirmation that either or both have been released.

Mick Foley Signs WWE Legends Contract

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is back under contract with the promotion.

The Hardcore Legend said in a video announcement on Tuesday that he's signed a new legends contract with WWE.

Foley has had a unique relationship with WWE in recent years. The company has continued to sell several pieces of his merchandise through its official online shop, even though he was also allowed to put items on sale through Pro Wrestling Tees.

Last September, following AEW's All Out pay-per-view that saw the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, Foley posted a video online titled "WWE—We've Got a Problem" and highlighted some of the ways that WWE's booking and creative has struggled in recent years.

Per Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.), people in WWE weren't happy with Foley's comments.

Despite Foley's sentiments about some of WWE's issues, the company didn't seem to hold any hard feelings by re-upping his legends deal.

Foley is one of the biggest stars in WWE history. He is most famous for taking the fall off the top of the Hell in a Cell during his match against The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998, but his career was so much more than that highlight.

During his time with WWE, Foley won the WWE championship three times and tag team titles eight times. He has made sporadic appearances on television over the years, most recently in 2019 when Bray Wyatt attacked him.

