Andre Iguodala on Negative Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: 'What Did He Do to Y’all?'

Elsa/Getty Images

Andre Iguodala empathized with Russell Westbrook as the Los Angeles Lakers star is a constant source of trade speculation this summer.

During an episode of his Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner on July 8, Iguodala vented about rumors of the Minnesota Timberwolves declining to trade Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards for Kevin Durant.

"I was upset because it was put out there," Iguodala said at the 14:30 mark. "... Somebody leaked that information on purpose to kind of try to put a stain on KD's name."

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP then pivoted to how Westbrook has become a regular target for stories.

"I get pissed when they always have Russell Westbrook news like, 'This package went, they declined it. This team declined Russell Westbrook. This team declined Russell Westbrook,' he said. "And it's only feeding into that machine. What are you really trying to do to this man? What did he do to y'all?"

Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star, the 2016-17 MVP and a future Hall of Famer. Throw in the fact that he's on one of the most recognizable teams in the NBA, and it's going to be noteworthy when he might be on the move again.

But Iguodala's view is understandable. Beyond how unsettled a player can feel when his future is up for discussion, those conversations inevitably shift to his value on the court. It can't be easy having people meticulously pick apart your flaws and explain why you aren't as valuable as another player.

Such is the nature of the best, however, and it's unlikely to change anytime soon.