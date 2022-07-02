Kevin Durant Trade Rumors; Timberwolves Called Nets, Wouldn't Deal Towns, Edwards

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly checked in on Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant before pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz for center Rudy Gobert on Friday.

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the T-Wolves placed "several" calls to the Nets about KD, but since they were unwilling to include center Karl-Anthony Towns or guard Anthony Edwards in offers for Durant, nothing ever came of the discussions.

With a Durant deal off the table, the Timberwolves reportedly agreed to send four first-round picks, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro and 2022 No. 22 overall pick Walker Kessler to Utah for Gobert.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.