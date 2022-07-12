Nate Diaz Says He Wants Release from UFC Contract: 'They're Holding Me Hostage'

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Nate Diaz said the UFC is "holding me hostage" during an interview on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour on Tuesday and that he wants to be released from his contract.

"They're slow-rolling me; they're trying to keep me under contract," Diaz said. "And I've been doing all I can. I've never asked for so many fights in my life. ... Even right now, they're not letting me get in there and finish my contract."

"UFC, can I please have my last fight and be on my way?" he continued. "Give me anybody. I want to fight next month. July, August at the latest, and I want to be on my way. I'll fight tonight."

Diaz also said he would prefer to avoid taking the UFC to court to settle the situation.

The 37-year-old was once one of the UFC's most entertaining stars, winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 and dueling against some of the biggest fighters in the promotion, including Jorge Masvidal, Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor (twice) and Donald Cerrone, among others. He has eight Fight of the Night distinctions to his name.

But he last fought in June 2021, a loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263, and has lost three of his last four fights. Since a three-year hiatus between Aug. 2016 and Aug. 2019, he's only fought three times. He also took a 19-month hiatus between 2019 and 2021.

One thing is certain: Diaz hasn't been shy about his desire to move on from the UFC.

Diaz even hinted he wanted to move on from UFC to fight YouTuber Jake Paul:

It's a fight that Paul has indicated he would take.

"I'm hoping because none of these [other] guys want to fight me," he said on The MMA Hour Monday. "I believe Nate Diaz will actually fight me and isn't afraid like most of these professional boxers."

"I think that fight could happen eventually," he added. "When he gets out of his UFC contract, I would love to box him. Nate wants that to happen, but obviously Dana White is in control of all these guys and won’t let him out of his contract."