X

    Jake Paul 'Would Love' to Fight Mike Tyson, Eyes Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJuly 12, 2022

    Set Number: X164036 TK1

    Jake Paul listed Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva and Mike Tyson among potential future opponents Tuesday on ESPN's First Take:

    "Mike Tyson has teased that we are going to fight later this year, so I'd love to make that fight happen," Paul said.

    The 56-year-old Tyson didn't rule out a bout with Paul during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.

    "Everything is possible, yeah," he said (h/t Anton Tabuena of Bloody Elbow). "But it gotta happen this year. It gotta happen this year."

    Meanwhile, the feud between Paul and McGregor continued this week:

    MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/jakepaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JakePaul</a> says a fight with Conor McGregor has "got to happen" 💰 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheMMAHour?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheMMAHour</a><br><br>"He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman, and that’s $75 to $100 million dollars for both of us."<br><br>▶️ <a href="https://t.co/TgUwQFCcz4">https://t.co/TgUwQFCcz4</a> <a href="https://t.co/qMLSBx85to">pic.twitter.com/qMLSBx85to</a>

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    You are a flop, kid. A nobody.

    Paul has already won two matches against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, and he could add to his resume with more accomplish MMA stars in McGregor and Silva.

    The YouTube star is 5-0 in his professional boxing career with four knockouts. He is scheduled to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.