Jake Paul 'Would Love' to Fight Mike Tyson, Eyes Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva

Jake Paul listed Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva and Mike Tyson among potential future opponents Tuesday on ESPN's First Take:

"Mike Tyson has teased that we are going to fight later this year, so I'd love to make that fight happen," Paul said.

The 56-year-old Tyson didn't rule out a bout with Paul during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.

"Everything is possible, yeah," he said (h/t Anton Tabuena of Bloody Elbow). "But it gotta happen this year. It gotta happen this year."

Meanwhile, the feud between Paul and McGregor continued this week:

Paul has already won two matches against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, and he could add to his resume with more accomplish MMA stars in McGregor and Silva.

The YouTube star is 5-0 in his professional boxing career with four knockouts. He is scheduled to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden.