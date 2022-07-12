UFC's Kamaru Usman Wants to Fight Canelo Alvarez: 'Everyone's Going to Be Watching'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Kamaru Usman might have a welterweight title defense against Leon Edwards on tap at UFC 278 on Aug. 20, but he's already looking ahead to a fresh challenge.

Usman told TMZ Sports in an interview published on Tuesday he wants a date with boxing star Canelo Alvarez at some point.

"It's never been done, pound-for-pound versus pound-for-pound," he said. "And, they're significantly close in weight classes to be able to do it — why not?! ... When you hear that that fight's announced, everyone's going to be watching that fight."

