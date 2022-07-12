NBA Rumors: Lakers Don't Want to Trade Multiple Round 1 Picks in Westbrook-Kyrie Deal

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly holding steadfast in their desire to include just one first-round pick in a potential blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets featuring Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Tuesday it'll likely take at least two first-rounders—one to Brooklyn and another to a third team willing to take on the final season of Westbrook's five-year, $206.8 million contract—in order for Irving to land in L.A.

