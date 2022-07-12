Dolph Ziggler Can Alter His Legacy, Dominik Mysterio Turn, More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Monday Night Raw continues to push toward WWE SummerSlam 2022. The July 11 edition of the red brand featured several major angles that could be important to the rest of the summer.

Dolph Ziggler returned to interject himself in the match of Bobby Lashley and Riddle vs. Theory and Seth Rollins. He got in A-Town's way, which could mean he has turned face, but nothing is clear yet on The Showoff's future.

Dominik Mysterio got an interesting offer from The Judgment Day after Finn Balor defeated his father, Rey Mysterio. This could be Dominik's chance to escape his father's shadow.

Alpha Academy got a major beating from Brock Lesnar. Otis was even sent through a table while Chad Gable was laid out near him. The two seem to be on the wrong path.

Sasha Banks and Naomi may be gone from WWE for good, but the company is still trying to build women's tag teams. Alexa Bliss found a new ally in Asuka, helping her defeat Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

It was a night that may not have been exciting on paper but continued to push WWE toward one of its biggest nights of the year.

