Hater-Free Zone: The 10 Things to Love About WWE Right Now

WWE had become a company so seemingly obsessed with 50-50 booking over the years that the idea of a truly dominant force in the company not-named Brock Lesnar felt more like a pipedream than anything.

Enter, The Bloodline.

Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns has stood atop the mountain for nearly 700 days. The Usos are approaching one full year as tag team champions. Together, they form the most dominant faction in modern wrestling history, the centerpiece of the SmackDown brand and the most over act in all of WWE.

The Usos hold down the fort Fridays on SmackDown and at live events while Reigns brings the big-fight feel whenever he sets foot in the squared circle.

There is no other entity in WWE that changes the mood and brings with it the sense that something significant is about to happen like The Bloodline. That they are heels but are so incredibly over with the audience only helps.

Think about Andre the Giant in 1987 raising his finger in the air to represent his greatness and the fans doing it right alongside him. Go back even further and try to picture Stan Staskiak doing the same in Madison Square Garden with Bruno Sammartino standing across the ring from him, the fans popping for him and engaging in his simple hand gesture.

It is unheard of, but Reigns is so incredibly over as this self-confident badass and prizefighter that fans have connected with him in a way they never did when he was a one-dimensional babyface.

That he and The Usos are just so damn cool only helps.