Every NFL Team's Best-Kept Secret for 2022

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Given this age of hundreds of websites dedicated to the sport, 24-hour sports networks and even the NFL's own television channel, secrets are a relative term in 2022. If a player is any kind of contributor (or expected to become one), odds are someone has talked them up.

However, that doesn't mean that there aren't players who are secrets after a fashion. Some are youngsters or rotational players who are about to step into a larger role. Others are young players or veterans who just haven't been given the accolades they deserve. And others still might be known to hardcore local fans, but not to the greater football fandom.

You won't find any Pro Bowlers in this article. The only first-round picks included are already on their second teams after disappointing starts to their NFL careers.

But what you will find is a collection of players whom not enough folks are familiar with—the players with the potential to change that this year.