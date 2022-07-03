Best 8 Candidates to Make Their First Pro Bowl in 2022

0 of 8

The competition in the NFL is unlike that in any other league. Between the playoff parity and the fight for players to earn individual accolades, many of the NFL's finest players never get the chance to play in the Super Bowl or be named to the Pro Bowl or All-Pro teams.

This may not be a big deal to fans, but these accolades have an impact on contract negotiations and Hall of Fame arguments.

We've studied rosters around the league and found the best eight candidates to make their first Pro Bowl in 2022. Some are young stars who are ascending at the right time, while others are in the prime of their physical peak and have more urgency to earn recognition.

Each of these players has the right blend of talent, production and opportunity at a position that has a potential opening for them to take. Let's dive into our top eight players set to make their first Pro Bowl this season.