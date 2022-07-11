Is Kyrie Irving Worth the Cost for the Lakers amid Trade Rumors?

0 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers could be on the verge of building the NBA's next Big Three.

They already have a pair of franchise pillars in place with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but a trade for Kyrie Irving could take this team over the top—if the organization can stomach the cost. So far, that reportedly isn't the case.

"There's not a huge appetite in L.A. at this point to take on all the money they're going to have to take on to be a deeper-into-the-luxury-tax team and fork over a first-round pick in return," SI's Chris Mannix said. "As long as that is the asking price, the Lakers are not going to get their hands on Kyrie Irving."



Is a pick and a tax hit really too much for a 30-year-old with a resume as rich as Irving's? Let's explore.

