X

    Sylvia Fowles, Sue Bird Celebrated as Team Wilson Beats Team Stewart in 2022 WNBA ASG

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 10, 2022

    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    Team Wilson rolled to a 134-112 victory over Team Stewart in the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Sunday.

    Kelsey Plum earned MVP honors after tying Maya Moore's All-Star scoring record with 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting.

    Las Vegas Aces @LVAces

    Keep 'em coming then, KP!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/Kelseyplum10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kelseyplum10</a> // <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/HJAnrK5UG6">pic.twitter.com/HJAnrK5UG6</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Kelsey Plum going OFF for a game-high 24 PTS 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/WNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WNBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/HqiWmlodHU">pic.twitter.com/HqiWmlodHU</a>

    Mark Schindler @MG_Schindler

    Kelsey Plum and Jonquel Jones have just been on another level today lol<br><br>This has been a blast

    The day belonged to outgoing legends Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird, though. The two were named co-captains for their final All-Star Game appearance.

    Fowles and Bird received warm receptions when they exited the court for the last time.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Legends of the game.<br><br>Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles check out of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> one final time — to a standing ovation 👏 <a href="https://t.co/GJ32lthnbR">pic.twitter.com/GJ32lthnbR</a>

    WNBA @WNBA

    Giving them their flowers 💐<br><br>Two of the greats, Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird, are honored at the <a href="https://twitter.com/ATT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ATT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> Game 👏 <a href="https://t.co/CG7V8jOlhK">pic.twitter.com/CG7V8jOlhK</a>

    Twitter Sports @TwitterSports

    Watching Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird in their last <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> Game <a href="https://t.co/UdJx8GEqLT">pic.twitter.com/UdJx8GEqLT</a>

    Rachel Galligan @RachGall

    Can Sue and Syl just play forever? 🥹

    Fowles also delivered the game's biggest highlight with a right-handed dunk on the fast break in the second quarter. The 6'6" center finished with seven points, nine rebounds and six assists.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    SYLVIA FOWLES SLAMS IT IN TRANSITION 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/WNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WNBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/DJaP7A5l3Y">pic.twitter.com/DJaP7A5l3Y</a>

    Minnesota Lynx @minnesotalynx

    SYLVIA FOWLES JUST DID THAT 😳<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/zEThsqAjjq">pic.twitter.com/zEThsqAjjq</a>

    LIQUID | Powerzsurge @aerial_powers23

    Syl that was too easy! I expect this Tuesday game!!!😂🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/SylviaFowles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SylviaFowles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/minnesotalynx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@minnesotalynx</a>

    LaChina Robinson @LaChinaRobinson

    SYL WITH THE DUNK IN CHICAGO IN HER FINAL ALL-STAR GAME. POETRY.

    Travonne Edwards (travonne.eth) @Travonne

    syl dunked that like it was year two

    Kareem Copeland @kareemcopeland

    Syl still got some bounce, hun

    Natalie Weiner @natalieweiner

    syl dunking made my week

    Ahead of the event, the WNBA named Brittney Griner an honorary All-Star starter. The Phoenix Mercury star is still wrongfully detained in Russia, with her period of confinement extending to 143 days and counting.

    Griner's WNBA peers recognized the two-time Defensive Player of the Year by wearing her name and number on their jerseys in the second half.

    ESPN @espn

    Every player in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> Game came out to start the second half in Brittney Griner's No. 42 jersey. <a href="https://t.co/SOu4KkE0qh">pic.twitter.com/SOu4KkE0qh</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Just Women’s Sports @justwsports

    Players wore warmup shirts in support of Brittney Griner, an honorary member of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/GXDi09YZpa">pic.twitter.com/GXDi09YZpa</a>

    espnW @espnW

    Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, speaks with <a href="https://twitter.com/sportsiren?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sportsiren</a> at the WNBA All-Star Game. <a href="https://t.co/brGAnRip3f">pic.twitter.com/brGAnRip3f</a>

    Griner's ongoing detention remained at the forefront throughout the weekend's All-Star festivities.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.