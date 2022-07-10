Sylvia Fowles, Sue Bird Celebrated as Team Wilson Beats Team Stewart in 2022 WNBA ASG

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Team Wilson rolled to a 134-112 victory over Team Stewart in the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Sunday.

Kelsey Plum earned MVP honors after tying Maya Moore's All-Star scoring record with 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting.

The day belonged to outgoing legends Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird, though. The two were named co-captains for their final All-Star Game appearance.

Fowles and Bird received warm receptions when they exited the court for the last time.

Fowles also delivered the game's biggest highlight with a right-handed dunk on the fast break in the second quarter. The 6'6" center finished with seven points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Ahead of the event, the WNBA named Brittney Griner an honorary All-Star starter. The Phoenix Mercury star is still wrongfully detained in Russia, with her period of confinement extending to 143 days and counting.

Griner's WNBA peers recognized the two-time Defensive Player of the Year by wearing her name and number on their jerseys in the second half.

Griner's ongoing detention remained at the forefront throughout the weekend's All-Star festivities.