WWE Hall of Famer Booker T Returns to Ring Action, Open to Match vs. AEW's FTR

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T returned to the ring Saturday night for his Reality of Wrestling promotion.

Booker tweeted a photo of himself wearing trunks reminiscent of what he would have worn during his time in WCW as one half of the Harlem Heat tag team:

According to Wrestling Inc.'s Olivia Quinlan, Booker took part in a 10-man tag team match Saturday, teaming with Mysterious Q, Bryan Keith, Blake Cortez, and Gaspar Hernandez against Stephen Wolf, Gino Medina, Will Allory, Ryan Davidson, and Edge Stone.

Wrestling fans will get the opportunity to watch Booker's return match in the near future, as it will soon be available to view online.

After knocking off some potential ring rust, the 57-year-old Booker T reiterated his stance on Twitter that he is open to a tag team match against FTR:

In March, Booker called out FTR member Dax Harwood on his Hall of Fame podcast and laid down a challenge for a tag match pitting FTR against himself and his brother, Stevie Ray, who wrestled as the tag team Harlem Heat for many years in WCW.

Harwood and Cash Wheeler are among the most successful and decorated tag teams in wrestling. They held the NXT, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships during their time in WWE, are former AEW world tag team champions, and currently hold the ROH, IWGP and AAA tag titles.

Booker is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer thanks to Harlem Heat getting inducted as a team in 2019. They were more than deserving, given that they won the tag team titles 10 times in WCW.

After that, Booker T went on to enjoy enormous success on his own, winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship five times and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship once.

Booker has largely focused on being a commentator and analyst for WWE since last having a match for the promotion in 2012, but he has wrestled from time to time for Reality of Wrestling since then.

Booker founded Pro Wrestling Alliance in Houston in 2005 and rebranded it Reality of Wrestling in 2012. Since it was founded, Booker T has helped train several notable wrestlers, including The Usos, Athena and Roxanne Perez.

On Saturday, Booker took a hands-on approach by stepping inside the ring himself, and it seems as though he is open to doing it again, especially if FTR is game.

