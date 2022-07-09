Sabrina Ionescu, Zoe Brooks Win 2022 WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The team of New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and NC State commit Zoe Brooks won the 2022 WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge on Saturday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

This year's skills challenge featured WNBA All-Stars partnering with high school standouts in an eight-team tournament.

Ionescu and Brooks defeated Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith and Duncanville (Texas) High School star Victoria Flores in the finals.

All of the high school ballers are also competing in the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) in the 2022 Nike Nationals.

In addition to Ionescu and Howard, the following WNBA All-Stars took part in the challenge: Las Vegas Aces guards Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard, Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot and forward Azura Stevens.

In the first round, Smith beat Vandersloot, while Jones took down Young thanks to a logo three:

In addition, Ionescu defeated Stevens, and Plum won against Howard.

In the semis, Smith took down Jones, while Ionescu beat Plum.

The contest started with the high school players weaving and dribbling around markers down the court until they had to fire a pass into a target. Then they took another ball on the baseline and dribbled all the way down the court for a layup.

The ball then went to the WNBA teammate, who repeated the same process. However, the WNBA player had to also sprint back down the court for a three-pointer after the layup.

Ionescu and Brooks were excellent in all three rounds, with the Liberty guard's competitiveness and the future Wolfpack star's confidence taking center stage:

Sky guard Allie Quigley followed up the skills challenge with her fourth victory in the 3-Point Contest. The All-Star Game will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.