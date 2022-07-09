Christian Bethancourt Traded to Rays from A's for Christian Fernandez, Cal Stevenson

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics announced Saturday they traded catcher Christian Bethancourt to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for two minor league players, right-handed pitcher Christian Fernandez and outfielder Cal Stevenson.

Bethancourt returned to the majors for the first time since 2017 when he was recalled by the A's in mid-April. He's compiled a .249/.298/.385 slash line with four home runs in 56 MLB games this season.

Neither Fernandez nor Stevenson is listed among the Rays' top 30 prospects by MLB.com.

