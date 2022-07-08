WNBA Announces 4-Point Shot, More New Rules for 2022 All-Star Game

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

The WNBA has announced special rule changes that will be used in Sunday's All-Star Game.

The one-off rules will include a four-point shot, a 20-second shot clock and automatic points for free-throw attempts instead of having players take those shots from the charity stripe.

Players will only attempt free throws only in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and, if needed, overtime.

The four-point shot will be marked on the court in four locations (two on each end of the floor) and 28 feet away from the basket.

The rule changes should increase the pace of play and offensive output. The highest-scoring All-Star Game in WNBA history was the 2019 contest that saw Team Wilson beat Team Delle Donne, 129-126. The league adopted the format of having captains pick teams four years ago after previously pitting the Eastern Conference against the Western Conference.

WNBA legends Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx and Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm will co-captain the teams this year along with A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and the Storm's Breanna Stewart.

Fowles and Bird have announced they intend to retire at the end of this season. Bird is appearing in her 13th career All-Star Game, the most in WNBA history.

The WNBA has also announced that Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February, will serve as an honorary starter. President Joe Biden told Cherrelle Griner, Brittney's wife, this week he is working to get her home.

All-Star Weekend will begin Saturday with the return of the Skills Competition for the first time since 2019. The Three-Point Contest will also take place Saturday afternoon.

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.