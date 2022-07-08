Mets' Chris Bassitt 'Probably Won't' Inform Team of Future COVID-19 Symptoms

Eric Espada/Getty Images

New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt told reporters that he "probably won't" reveal COVID-19 symptoms to the team and MLB officials again after landing on the COVID-19 list over the past six days.

"I probably won't (again)," Bassitt said Thursday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "There's no way. There's no reason."

Bassitt landed on the list July 1 after telling the team he was feeling sluggish. He missed a scheduled start against the Texas Rangers on that same day but returned to the team Thursday.

He gave some context behind the situation, noting that he tested himself because he has a daughter at home:

"If I can somewhat be safe I will. I tested myself. It was positive. So I basically had the choice to tell them so I can protect my teammates or not say anything and (put) my teammates at risk. I never had a symptom. I woke up perfectly fine the next day. Have not had a symptom since."

Still, Bassitt is upset that he had to sit out considering that he said he was asymptomatic.

"Just stop testing," Bassitt said. "Stop acting like COVID is far worse than a lot of other things. I was never sick."

Bassitt also said that he believes he "never should have said anything" about how he felt.

The 33-year-old Bassitt has taken the MLB field for eight seasons. He's gone 6-5 this year with a 4.01 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 89.2 innings. He'll take the mound at home against the Miami Marlins on Friday.