Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Nets Asked T-Wolves for Towns, Edwards, 4 1st-Round Picks

Joseph Guzy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are seeking a substantial package in exchange for star forward Kevin Durant after he requested to be traded last week. A recent report gives a glimpse at Brooklyn's high asking price.

Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill told Chris Haynes on his Posted Up podcast that the Nets offered the Minnesota Timberwolves Durant in exchange for both their star players and a bevy of draft picks.

"I'd heard that Brooklyn came to Minnesota and said, 'We want Karl-Anthony Towns, we want the Ant-Man [Anthony Edwards], and we want four draft picks,'" Goodwill said.

The Timberwolves obviously turned down the deal. Both Towns and Edwards are No. 1 overall draft picks, and Minnesota appears to be committed to building around them. The team acquired star center and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade last week.

Gobert's presence will surely make life easier on Towns, who is already one of the best offensive big men in the NBA. Edwards also appears to be on his way to superstardom as he enters his third season.

Even for a player like Durant, asking for two star players in their prime plus four draft picks is a little over the top for Brooklyn. For Minnesota to have accepted that deal, the team wouldn't have had many reliable players to surround Durant with, and it likely wouldn't have fared well in the tough Western Conference. But perhaps the Nets deserve credit for even making such a bold offer.

Much to the surprise of Brooklyn, there hasn't been much traction in trade talks regarding the 12-time All-Star. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday that the "bidding war isn't really hot" as teams around the league are not aggressively pursuing Durant beyond the offers they've already sent to the Nets.

As general managers get together in Las Vegas this week for summer league, there's a chance that negotiations could start picking up momentum.