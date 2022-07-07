Windhorst: Kevin Durant 'Bidding War Isn't Really Hot' amid Nets Trade Rumors

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The trade market for Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant reportedly isn't as active as initially expected.

Appearing Thursday on Get Up, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst discussed KD's market and why things haven't necessarily gone as expected:

Windhorst noted that while there is plenty of interest in Durant, the "bidding war isn't really hot" as teams have submitted their offers and see no reason to get more aggressive.

One reason for the lack of movement may be the trade of center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves as Windhorst noted that the price for Durant went up when the Jazz received four first-round picks and one pick swap as part of a package for Durant.

Windhorst added that while there may be some movement coming out of summer league with NBA general managers set to convene in Las Vegas, teams have been reluctant to increase their offers to the level of what Utah received for Gobert.

Last week, Durant's business manager, Rich Kleiman, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that he had requested a trade out of Brooklyn. Kleiman also said that general manager Sean Marks agreed to work with Durant to find a trade.

The top two teams reportedly known to be on Durant's wish list are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat, either of whom would potentially become favorites to win the NBA championship with the addition of Durant.

KD signed with the Nets in 2019 with the goal of winning multiple championships, but things have not gone according to plan.

After missing the entire 2019-20 season with a torn Achilles, Durant and the Nets were eliminated in the second round of the 2021 playoffs. They were swept out of the first round of this year's playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Durant and Kyrie Irving signed together with the Nets, but Kyrie has missed 123 of the Nets' 226 regular-season games during his three seasons because of injuries and his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid New York City's coronavirus guidelines last season.

Irving opted into the final year of his contract with the Nets last week, but with uncertainty surrounding his future with the team, Durant apparently doesn't want to stick around.

If a team does trade for Durant, they will be getting one of the greatest offensive players in NBA history.

The 33-year-old is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion and one-time league MVP (2014) who won two championships with the Golden State Warriors and was named NBA Finals MVP each time.

Durant is averaging 27.2 points per game in his career, and he was as good as ever last season, averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.1 three-pointers made in 55 games while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.