2024 5-Star TE Landen Thomas Commits to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, Michigan

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and his staff are off to a fantastic start on the 2024 recruiting trail.

Tight end Landen Thomas committed to the reigning national champions on Thursday, picking the Bulldogs over a group of programs that includes Alabama, Florida and Michigan.

Per 247 Sports' composite rankings, Thomas is a 5-star prospect and the top-ranked tight end in the 2024 recruiting class.

Despite being two years away from college, Thomas wouldn't look out of place physically on the same sidelines as current Bulldogs players. He is listed at 6'4" and 230 pounds heading into his junior year at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia.

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports' southeast recruiting analyst, called Thomas a "potential difference-maker at the tight end position" in his scouting report:

"Aggressive and athletic for a youngster that’s still figuring out how to balance pass catching and pass blocking duties. Creates a bigger catch radius with his snappy hands. Creative route runner that knows how to mix gears and find green grass. Competitive after the catch and will use a nice burst to pull away from defenders."

This is yet another huge recruiting win for Georgia, especially since he was being courted by SEC rivals like Alabama and Auburn.

The Bulldogs are among the best in the country at developing talent. They had 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL draft, setting a new record for the seven-round format.

Despite the significant talent loss felt by the program, Georgia is reloading to make a run at a second consecutive national title in 2022. The team finished third in 247Sports' composite recruiting rankings with a total of 22 4- and 5-star commitments.

Thomas and wide receiver Ny Carr, who also plays at Colquitt County High School, are Georgia's only 2024 commits right now.

Things figure to only get better for the Bulldogs given the consistent success of its coaching staff on the recruiting trail each year.