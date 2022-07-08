Ranking the Must-Watch Teams at 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League

5 of 6

AP Photo/John Raoux

Folks, this is the true definition of being light-years ahead.

The Golden State Warriors, who just won the actual NBA title, have a legitimate chance of also snatching the Sin City crown. There are summer-league rosters with more seasoning, but you could argue none is as talented.

Jonathan Kuminga has the tools to be the next great two-way wing. Moses Moody is already a snug fit as a three-and-D wing. Patrick Baldwin Jr. had a bevy of glowing scouting reports before a rocky, injury-riddled season at Milwaukee.

"He was modern-day basketball," an NBA scout told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. "He was what you look for: (6'10"), can move, dribble, shoot, really good kid, son of a coach. ... You assume he was so talented and had that much potential as a shot-maker, you're like, 'Screw it, man. There's no bust factor there at all.'"



That's the kind of buzz Baldwin produced in the not-so-distant past, and yet, you could argue he's no more than the fourth- or fifth-most interesting prospect on this roster. Mac McClung might outrank him after he ditched the Los Angeles Lakers for the summer-league Warriors.



The most interesting, by the way, hasn't even been mentioned yet. That's 7-footer James Wiseman, the No. 2 pick from 2020 who lost the last month of his rookie year and all of his sophomore season to a torn meniscus. If he can get his body right, he brings an enviable blend of length and bounce.