Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Nets SF Has 'Gone Dark' as Numerous Stars Have Reached Out

It appears Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant isn't interested in hearing pitches from other stars around the NBA after requesting a trade last month.

Various stars have attempted to get in touch with Durant to try to "get a sense of what he's thinking," according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, but the veteran "has gone dark" and isn't speaking with anyone who's outside his "inner circle."

The news comes after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Today that Durant could still remain with the Nets next season if it takes too long for the situation to resolve.

"Absolutely, especially if this drags out and if there's not a deal found here in the next month and it goes into August and you get closer to training camp," Wojnarowski said. "Brooklyn, they don't have to take a deal that they don't want to do. ... But then at the same time, Kevin Durant, as he looks at the situation, could he look at it differently over time? That's certainly a possibility."

Durant requested a trade from the Nets on June 30, just days after Kyrie Irving opted in to his $36.5 million player option for the 2022-23 campaign. At the time, Wojnarowski reported the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat were among his preferred destinations.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that the Nets want Devin Booker in a package for Durant and that they "aren't inclined to take a sign-and-trade that brings back restricted free agent Deandre Ayton."

One general manager also told Fischer: "Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and five picks still isn't enough to me for KD."

That said, Durant's desire is to play alongside Booker and Chris Paul in Phoenix, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. So, it's not hard to see why the Suns are hesitant to move their star shooting guard, who just agreed to a four-year supermax contract.

As for the Heat, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Durant would only want to play in Miami if he could play alongside Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. Aside from those three, the Heat likely don't have enough assets to acquire the veteran.

The Toronto Raptors are also lurking for Durant, but Fischer reported the franchise is unwilling to include 2021 fourth overall pick Scottie Barnes in a trade package.

Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Nets want "one of the biggest trade returns in league history" in exchange for Durant, which comes as little surprise as he's under contract for four more seasons. So, any team is going to have to be willing to part with some significant assets.

"They want high level players, perhaps an All-Star, and then more players," Wojnarowski said (h/t All Raptors' Aaron Rose).

Durant has long been one of the best players in the NBA, and he had an impressive 2021-22 season carrying the Nets after James Harden's move to the Philadelphia 76ers and Irving missing half of the team's home games because he wasn't in compliance with New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for indoor arenas.

The 33-year-old averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 55 games while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from deep. That said, any team that lands the two-time NBA champion and four-time scoring champion will see its 2023 title odds rise immensely.