Woj: Kevin Durant 'Absolutely' Could Remain with Nets Despite Trade Rumors

Elsa/Getty Images

Despite Kevin Durant's reported desire to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, there's a chance he won't be going anywhere.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday's episode of NBA Today that the longer it takes for the situation to get resolved, the more likely it is that Durant is still wearing a Nets jersey next season.

"Absolutely, especially if this drags out and if there's not a deal found here in the next month and it goes into August and you get closer to training camp," Wojnarowski said. "Brooklyn, they don't have to take a deal that they don't want to do. ... But then at the same time, Kevin Durant, as he looks at the situation, could he look at it differently over time? That's certainly a possibility."

Durant reportedly requested to be traded last week, and Wojnarowski noted that the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are at the top of his wish list. The Nets understandably have a high asking price for the 12-time All-Star.

Any team would have to part ways with a substantial amount of players and draft picks to bring in Durant, and that can set him back in his chase for a third NBA championship. Finding a team that has the assets to satisfy Brooklyn but still compete for a title next season will not be an easy task, hence the slow-moving trade talks.

"If you're Kevin Durant and you start to look at the teams you might land at, and then what those teams might look like after they have to unload so many assets, I think that's why there's no rush in this process," Wojnarowski said.

Durant is under contract for the next four years, so the Nets can take their time in finding the right deal. Wojnarowski noted that there's a possibility the two sides can come to an understanding for next season, especially considering Brooklyn has a talented roster that should compete for a top spot in the East. But for now, the Nets are moving forward with trade discussions.

"And I think perhaps there'll be a time where there's better communication between Brooklyn and Kevin Durant, and maybe that could impact the idea of him returning," Wojnarowski said. "But I don't think anybody's counting on it, and I think all sides are proceeding as though Kevin Durant will be traded at some point."