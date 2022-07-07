Reigns? Rhodes? Rollins? Debating Fans' Picks for Pro Wrestler of 2022 So Far

Reigns? Rhodes? Rollins? Debating Fans' Picks for Pro Wrestler of 2022 So FarJuly 7, 2022
We are just over halfway through 2022, but we have already seen several wrestlers make a case for being the performer of the year.
We have seen many great matches, fun rivalries and promos that will be remembered for a long time, but some names are going to stand out more than others.
As the two biggest promotions in the U.S., WWE and AEW are both under a microscope at all times, so the stars who work for those companies are also being watched at all times.
We recently asked the B/R community to share its thoughts on who deserves to be called the MVP of the first half of 2022. Answers included everyone from top champions to people who only just arrived on the scene.
Let's look at who you thought has made the biggest impact so far.
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins (JoeMW1981, jmoroni1989, daothermike, fcourtney27 and more)
When we asked the community to weigh in on this topic, the most mentioned name by a wide margin was Seth Rollins.
Not only has The Visionary been producing fantastic matches all year, but he is easily one of the most engaging and entertaining characters on WWE TV.
His trilogy of matches against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell were all great, but their encounter at HIAC is definitely the most memorable due to the injury Rhodes had when he worked the match.
Even if you took away the ridiculous outfits, the over-the-top personality and his popular entrance music, Rollins would still be on this list for athletic ability alone.
At this point, it seems like it's just a matter of time before he has a world title around his waist again.
Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair (PKO126, GWick103, IB_3rdg, gamer22899 and more)
WWE's women's division has seens its share of ups and downs in 2022, but one person who just about everyone can agree has been at the top of her game is Bianca Belair.
The EST has the overwhelming support of the WWE Universe, one of the best muscular physiques in the business and the ability to put on a fun match with opponents of any kind.
Whether she is taking on somebody like Doudrop, Becky Lynch or Asuka. Belair can adjust her style to fit with her opponent.
Not only is she an amazing performer, but she is also an incredible ambassador for WWE as an inspiration to many young fans. She sets an example of how hard work and dedication can pay off in a big way.
It's hard to think of anyone in WWE who is as loved as The EST is right now. If she can keep churning out great matches, the second half of 2022 will be just as good as the first half was for her.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns (copseyc19, BigBlueD, amoore619 and more)
The Tribal Chief is far and away the most successful WWE Superstar right now. His name was mentioned by many readers when we asked them to pick the Superstar of the year so far, and it's easy to see why.
Reigns has been on another level for the past couple of years. His promos are always good, his matches are memorable and his popularity continues to grow in and out of the ring.
However, he has worked a more limited schedule recently, and that is starting to cause some problems.
WWE decided to put both the WWE and Universal Championships on a guy it knew would not be there week to week, and to make matters worse, we have seen multiple PPVs this year without a world title included on the card.
Nobody can deny how good Reigns is, but how WWE has been using him and the titles he holds has led to some backlash.
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes (kingpsychotic24, PKO126, aj2423 and more)
Cody Rhodes' last match with AEW took place on January 26, when he lost the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara in a bout that was highly praised by fans.
After taking a few months off, The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to take on Rollins in one of the best matches on the card.
When you consider the fact that he has only worked a handful of televised and PPV matches in 2022, it becomes even more impressive that so many people mentioned his name on our crowdsourcing post.
His in-ring ability and mic skills put him in the upper echelon of performers in WWE right now, but an unfortunate pec injury has taken him out of the rotation for at least a few months, if not longer.
He might not be able to produce enough matches to win Superstar of the year, but he was definitely one of the MVPs of the first half of 2022.
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch (abhutto and more)
Belair may have been the woman mentioned most by B/R readers, but Lynch was a close second.
Big Time Becks returned at SummerSlam after taking over a year off to give birth to her and Rollins' daughter, but she never lost a step.
She came back and was immediately one of the best characters in all of WWE, but this time she is doing it as a heel.
The former fan favorite has embraced her dark side while adopting her husband's penchant for ridiculous clothing.
Not only is she awesome in the ring, but Lynch is legitimately one of the funniest people in the company. Watch the video above to see how well she sold being sprayed in the face by Asuka's mist during a backstage interview. It's an amazing performance.
Quick Takes
Montez Ford (CG1015)
Ford has been one of the most reliable and entertaining guys in WWE for a little while now. He just needs that big push to take him from Superstar to Megastar.
Will Ospreay (lochlancolbert)
While most of his work has been under the NJPW banner, a lot of American fans were exposed to his skill at Forbidden Door. He likely picked up a few new followers that night by having one of the best bouts on the card with Orange Cassidy.
Pat McAfee (BigMeatyBobo88)
I would usually argue that somebody who has only had one match doesn't count, but McAfee is so good on commentary that he gets a pass.
Veer (HotPocket8481, MgoblueBayBay)
Stop it.
Kazuchika Okada (AcesAnd8s)
Basically, if Okada is active, he is going to be one of the top wrestlers. That's just how good he is.
FTR (TDLakerFan, whit6996, daveb)
Best tag team in the business. You can argue The Usos, The New Day or The Young Bucks if you want to, but FTR is on top of the world and is not getting knocked down any time soon.
Logan Paul (MDXN)
Even as someone who really dislikes Paul and everything about his brand, it's hard to deny how well he did at WrestleMania. He came in, did the work and made sure everything looked good. Credit where credit is due.