Reigns? Rhodes? Rollins? Debating Fans' Picks for Pro Wrestler of 2022 So Far

We are just over halfway through 2022, but we have already seen several wrestlers make a case for being the performer of the year.

We have seen many great matches, fun rivalries and promos that will be remembered for a long time, but some names are going to stand out more than others.

As the two biggest promotions in the U.S., WWE and AEW are both under a microscope at all times, so the stars who work for those companies are also being watched at all times.

We recently asked the B/R community to share its thoughts on who deserves to be called the MVP of the first half of 2022. Answers included everyone from top champions to people who only just arrived on the scene.

Let's look at who you thought has made the biggest impact so far.