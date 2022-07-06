Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle, President Biden Spoke About Star's Russian Detention

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File

Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, has spoken to President Joe Biden about her wife's ongoing detention in Russia.

Per a White House press release, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Cherelle Griner in a phone call on Wednesday to "reassure her" that the President is "working to secure Brittney's release as soon as possible" along with the release of additional U.S. nationals being "wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world."

