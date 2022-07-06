Chet Holmgren on Breaking Summer League Block Record: 'I'm Coming to Break It Again'July 6, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie center Chet Holmgren had an impressive summer league debut on Tuesday, recording 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and setting a new record summer league record with six blocks.
After leading his team to a 98-77 victory, Holmgren said he's not satisfied yet and plans on extending the blocks record the next time he gets on the floor:
Holmgren's confidence to surpass six blocks in a game is warranted. As a freshman at Gonzaga last year, he reached that number five times and recorded a single-game career-high of seven blocks twice, including in the season-opener. He finished the year with averages of 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.7 blocks per game.
Against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Holmgren looked like a veteran rim protector and defensive anchor. He also was efficient on offense, shooting 7-of-9 from the field and hitting four of his six three-pointers.
The Thunder also got strong games out of rookie Jalen Williams and sophomore guard Josh Giddey. Williams finished with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting, while Giddey added 14 points and 11 assists.
Holmgren's dominant performance received a ton of praise on social media. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft showed the skills that had many experts pegging him as the player with the most potential in this year's class.
B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote in his scouting report: "The draft's top defensive prospect, Holmgren should be an immediate difference-maker with his elite rim-protection tools and instincts. Still, for a 7-footer, it's his shooting, ball-handling, passing flashes and finishing that create the highest ceiling of any prospect in the 2022 class."
If Tuesday is any indication, Holmgren has a strong chance of surpassing the projections placed upon him.