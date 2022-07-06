Chet Holmgren on Breaking Summer League Block Record: 'I'm Coming to Break It Again'

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie center Chet Holmgren had an impressive summer league debut on Tuesday, recording 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and setting a new record summer league record with six blocks.

After leading his team to a 98-77 victory, Holmgren said he's not satisfied yet and plans on extending the blocks record the next time he gets on the floor:

Holmgren's confidence to surpass six blocks in a game is warranted. As a freshman at Gonzaga last year, he reached that number five times and recorded a single-game career-high of seven blocks twice, including in the season-opener. He finished the year with averages of 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.7 blocks per game.

Against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Holmgren looked like a veteran rim protector and defensive anchor. He also was efficient on offense, shooting 7-of-9 from the field and hitting four of his six three-pointers.

The Thunder also got strong games out of rookie Jalen Williams and sophomore guard Josh Giddey. Williams finished with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting, while Giddey added 14 points and 11 assists.

Holmgren's dominant performance received a ton of praise on social media. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft showed the skills that had many experts pegging him as the player with the most potential in this year's class.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote in his scouting report: "The draft's top defensive prospect, Holmgren should be an immediate difference-maker with his elite rim-protection tools and instincts. Still, for a 7-footer, it's his shooting, ball-handling, passing flashes and finishing that create the highest ceiling of any prospect in the 2022 class."

If Tuesday is any indication, Holmgren has a strong chance of surpassing the projections placed upon him.