NBA Experts Thrilled By Chet Holmgren's Dominance in Summer League Debut vs. Jazz

Erin WalshJuly 6, 2022

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Chet Holmgren's debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder couldn't have gone any better as he helped lift the team to a 98-77 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Holmgren put up an impressive 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and six blocks in nearly 24 minutes. He hit 7-of-9 shots from the floor and went 4-of-6 from deep, showing off his ability to drain a basket at all three levels.

The 20-year-old rookie had NBA experts and fans salivating over his performance, and they can't wait to see what he'll be able to accomplish once the 2022-23 season officially begins this fall.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Chet Holmgren takes a seat. <br><br>13 points, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 1 steal and is 3-4 from 3 in 9 minutes.<br><br>Unbelievable debut.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Chet Holmgren's first half of Summer League ♨️<br><br>🏀 18 Pts<br>🏀 6-7 FG<br>🏀 4-5 3-PT FG<br>🏀 3 Blk <a href="https://t.co/ypdf8K4hRC">pic.twitter.com/ypdf8K4hRC</a>

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

I will not tweet about players during summer league<br><br>I will not tweet about players during summer league<br><br>I will not tweet about players during summer league<br><br>But that was some half by Chet Holmgren

NBABet @nbabet

Chet. Holmgren. 💦<br><br>He is +500 to win Rookie of the Year <a href="https://t.co/cU3DUvugTR">pic.twitter.com/cU3DUvugTR</a>

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

Chet with the early hammer 💪<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>) <a href="https://t.co/n6MYCli79l">pic.twitter.com/n6MYCli79l</a>

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

Now Chet is hitting the Dirk 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>) <a href="https://t.co/XhrYHm8mtP">pic.twitter.com/XhrYHm8mtP</a>

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

I know it's "just Summer League," but Chet Holmgren looks far more comfortable tonight at Utah than he did in his last two NCAA tourney games. 1st quarter: 3-4 from 3, 13 points, 3 blocks and a steal. Just dominated. Sam Presti took him over Jabari Smith. Presti strikes again?

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

Chet Holmgren is hitting pull up threes, one legged fadeaways... 6-for-7 shooting, and 3 blocks... all in the first half.<br><br>This kid is ridiculous.

Royce Young @royceyoung

Great showcase of all the versatility and unique skill of Chet Holmgren in this first half. But what’s most interesting to me is how unforced it all is — very much in the rhythm and flow of the game.

𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 @Three_Cone

Hey so Chet Holmgren may very well be the best basketball player of all time

Jake Hatch (Yawk) Slava Ukraini @JacobCHatch

Chet Holmgren is on a Hall of Fame track based on what I’ve seen tonight alone 😂 He’s dominating in this summer league game.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

Chet’s fifth block of the night 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>) <a href="https://t.co/DtRFkpcRAm">pic.twitter.com/DtRFkpcRAm</a>

CBS Sports @CBSSports

Chet Holmgren in his first Summer League game <a href="https://t.co/06lYc62xq5">pic.twitter.com/06lYc62xq5</a>

Nick Crain @CrainNBA

Not overreacting to Summer League is smart. <br><br>That said, I’m not sure there’s ever been a more dominant rookie SL debut than Chet Holmgren’s.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Chet throwing a block party in his first Summer League game 🚫 <a href="https://t.co/LLvtvSt5ns">pic.twitter.com/LLvtvSt5ns</a>

Derek Parker @DParkOK

Chet Holmgren was pretty obviously the best player on a court that included a four-time Western Conference rookie of the month award winner.

Nick Crain @CrainNBA

Could Chet Holmgren have a better start to Summer League? Good grief.

The Thunder selected Holmgren with the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft out of Gonzaga. After a freshman season that saw him average 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.7 blocks per game for the Bulldogs, fans knew he would be a star at the next level.

If Holmgren can continue to play at this high of a level moving forward, the Thunder should be one of the best teams to watch next season. They boast one of the most impressive young lineups in the NBA that includes Josh Giddey, Aleksej Pokusevski and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

A couple of other notables from Tuesday's Thunder-Jazz matchup:

  • Jalen Williams (2022 12th overall pick): 17 PTS, 5 REB
  • Josh Giddey (2021 6th overall pick): 14 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK 

Holmgren and the Thunder will be in action again on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City Summer League action. Las Vegas Summer League will begin on July 7 and run through July 17.

