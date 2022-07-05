WR Malik Benson Commits to Alabama; Top JUCO Recruit Had 11 TDs Last Season

Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

Alabama continues to stock up on talent after getting a commitment from junior college receiver Malik Benson.

The Kansas native announced his decision Tuesday on Instagram, saying he is "100 percent committed."

Benson is considered the No. 1 JUCO recruit in the 2023 class after a dominant year at Hutchinson Community College, per 247Sports. He finished last season with 43 catches for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games.

After he was unrated as a high school player, Benson received over two dozen scholarship offers after one year in JUCO.

The 6'1", 185-pound player eventually chose Alabama over Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee.

"I picked Alabama because I grew up watching them dominate," Benson said, per Tony Tsoukalas of Sports Illustrated. "I've always said to myself, if I ever get the opportunity to play at Alabama, that's the place I’m going to play. In my room, I had on my whiteboard to get offered by Alabama.

"I think Alabama is Wide Receiver U. I feel like every year they produce the best receivers and they always have the top dudes. It was a no-brainer. As one of the top JUCO receivers, that’s a place I've got to go."

The Crimson Tide certainly have an impressive track record of developing receiver talent. The school has produced five first-round picks at the position in the last three years alone, including 2022 No. 12 pick Jameson Williams.

Nick Saban now has 11 commits for 2023, including 5-star cornerbacks Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley.