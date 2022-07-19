Phillies Rumors: Bryce Harper Hopes to Have Pins Removed Next Week amid Injury Rehab

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter/outfielder Bryce Harper is reportedly set to meet his surgeon next week with the "hope" he can remove the pins in his left thumb, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

He underwent surgery on his thumb on June 29 with an expected recovery timeline of six-to-eight weeks.

Harper, 29, is a six-time All-Star and two-time National League MVP who has played 11 big league seasons for the Washington Nationals and Phils.

He's played 64 games for Philadelphia in 2022, posting a .318 batting average, a .385 on-base percentage and a .985 OPS alongside 15 home runs and 48 RBI.

He has been out since June 25 when he was hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres southpaw Blake Snell and suffered a fractured left thumb. Harper had already been playing with a small tear in the UCL of his right elbow, limiting him to designated hitter duties.

The Phils already have a pair of mainstays to put in their outfield and DH spots with newcomers Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos. Other options include Odubel Herrera, Mickey Moniak, Matt Vierling and Derek Hall.

However, Harper is this team's most valuable player, and his production can't be replicated as the Phils look for their first playoff appearance since 2011.