Nationals' Juan Soto Says He's 'Gonna Be Good' After MRI on Calf Injury

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto told reporters Monday that he'll be fine after leaving his team's Sunday matchup against the Miami Marlins with left calf tightness.

"Everything was fine," Soto said. "We gonna be good. They said it's just a little tight, so just going to take a couple days and see how it goes."

Soto departed the Nats' 7-4 defeat to the Marlins after four innings Sunday because of the injury. He wasn't in the starting lineup for the Nats' 3-2 loss to the Marlins on Monday, but he pinch-hit in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The 23-year-old drew a walk before Alcides Escobar pinch-ran for him.

The plan wasn't for Soto to do anything more than hit, per manager Dave Martinez.

"He felt good enough to hit, but he couldn't run and we didn't want him to run,'' Martinez said. "He got on base for us, and we had to get him out of there."

Lane Thomas started in right field with Soto out Monday.

ESPN broke down the events leading to Soto taking himself out of the game the day before: "The outfielder felt something tighten up behind his left knee and in his calf after making a throw in right field in the top of the third inning Sunday. He exited after running the bases and getting involved in a rundown in the bottom of the fourth."

Soto, who left Nationals Park to get an MRI, spoke about it as well.

"It didn't feel that well, so I just take the decision to pull out of the game and make sure everything's fine before I keep going and make it worse," he said. "You don't want to go out of the game that easy. I want to be out there, I want to give my 100 percent, so I wanted to try."

The next chance for Soto to play will be Tuesday when the Nats begin a six-game road trip with a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Washington will then visit the Atlanta Braves from Friday to Sunday.

Soto has amassed 15 home runs and 33 RBI this season alongside an .833 OPS.