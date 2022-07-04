Winners and Losers from Wild Start to 2022 NBA Free Agency

0 of 10

C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Remember when we had to wait till July 8 for LeBron James' "The Decision" in 2010?

Just a few days into this summer's free-agency period, over $1.5 billion in contracts have been handed out to players around the league. Several big trades have been made. And we're still waiting to hear where Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will wind up.

Even in an offseason when cap space was limited to just a few teams, player movement was inevitable.

And in the wake of all of it, there are some definite winners and losers.

For purposes of this slideshow, we're only looking at deals that took place after free agency officially tipped off on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. That means the Dejounte Murray trade to the Atlanta Hawks is out, but everything since that date and time is fair game.